Jill Zarin Reveals She’ll Never Return To ‘RHONY’ Full-Time: ‘My Time Has Passed’

Jill Zarin made it clear that her future doesn’t include being a full time cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL at BravoCon on Nov. 15.

Jill Zarin, 55, is ready to move on as a main star from The Real Housewives of New York City. The reality favorite, who appeared at BravoCon in the Big Apple on Nov. 15, admitted that she won’t be returning to the reality series that put her in the spotlight for four seasons simply because her time in that position is over. “My time has come. My time has passed,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the convention. “It’s my choice.” Although she didn’t go into specific details about her decision, she did go on to admit that she thinks it’s a good move for a reaction from viewers. “A little chill goes a long way, leave them wanting more,” she said. “Leave when the party’s over, and leave them wanting more. I don’t want to overstay my welcome.”

Jill also went on to confirm that her decision to not return to the Bravo show has nothing to do with her co-star Dorinda Medley, 54, who is currently a main star on the series, even though there are rumors that they got into a rift on Halloween. “We got into it, but not about that. Definitely not. Dorinda and I are friends,” she stated when asked if the blonde beauty affected her decision. “I’m friends with all the girls. And I’m friends with LuAnn [de Lesseps] I’m friends with Sonja [Morgan]. You know, I’m in such a good place with all of them. Who wants to fight with anybody?”

So what’s next for Jill? She admitted that she did one upcoming scene for The Real Housewives of New York City, but other than that, she feels perfectly content with other things going on in her life. “I did one scene or whatever, one… I’m very happy,” she gushed. “I have a great guy in my life. I’m building my brands. I have my jewels and mugs and now I’m launching bedding and towels and a whole line of pet products, and draperies, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, all kinds of pillows, sofa protectors. I have 27 product lines coming out next year. I’m busy. I can’t take on anymore. Certainly not TV projects. That’s an enormous amount of time and I make a living and I do a lot better in the private sector, selling product. The show is in a different place. I don’t fit into that mold.”