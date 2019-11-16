Denise Richards Narrowly Avoids Major Wardrobe Malfunction In Super Short Dress At Bravo Con

Denise’s super sexy orange blazer mini didn’t leave much to the imagination as she strutted down a hotel hallway!

There’s no question that Denise Richards, 48, is in incredible shape! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a boomerang video of herself wearing an insanely sexy orange blazer mini dress to Instagram on Nov. 16 — but nearly had a wardrobe malfunction as she showed off her outfit! The dress, by celeb go-to Retrofete, featured a low cut up top and v-shaped slit at the bottom, nearly giving followers a NSFW peek up her dress. Denise is currently in NYC for Bravocon and glammed up for an appearance at the evenings’ panel alongside other ladies from the show.

“Fun great night!!, Denise captioned the spicy video, adding a re-post from her stylist. “@laurarugetti ・・・How 🔥 is @deniserichards !!!! MUA @glambypamelab ✨ Hair by 🙋‍♀️dress @retrofete.” Her hair and makeup was totally on point as she rocked a Malibu-inspired beach wave and perfectly golden tan, finishing the look with a sexy strappy sandal with on-trend clear details. The ’70s-inspired dress fit Denise perfectly, accenting her toned tummy and showing off her gorgeously shaped legs. The actress snapped a series of photos from the evening alongside her equally gorgeous co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Kyle Richards and looked absolutely stunning!

Denise surprisingly joined RHOBH in 2018, but was an immediate hit on the show for her candor when it comes to sex, love and relationships. “Sometimes I’m a little too open [about my sex life],” Denise — who is married to Aaron Phypers, 47 — admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon.

In addition to appearing on the popular reality series, Denise also joined The Bold and the Beautiful as a full-time cast member, playing troublemaker Shauna Fulton and continues to act in various projects. In addition to acting on the soap, Denise also appeared in BH90210 over the summer and has a slew of other projects in the works including sci-fi series FraXtur, TV movie The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders and Christmas-themed project My Adventures with Santa. She confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she won’t be filming RHOBH less due balancing her busy acting career, making her one busy lady!