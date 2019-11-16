Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Her Backside In Tight Leggings & Admits She’s ‘Insecure’ About Her Body

Holy booty! Brielle Biermann must be doing tons of squats because her derriere is approaching Kardashian levels. She says she’s been hitting the gym hard after feeling ‘insecure’ about her body.

Brielle Biermann is known for her oversized lips, but it turns out her perky backside is looking more like she’s a member of the Kardashian family. The 22-year-old showed off her bountiful booty in a pair of tight pink legging and revealed that she’s been working out very hard and trying to watch what she eats after feeling “insecure” about her body. In the Nov. 15 Instagram pic, she’s taking a mirror selfie of her entire backside and revealed in the caption that her body is currently a work in progress.

“I’ve been back in the gym consistently for the past few weeks and I’m already seeing a difference! 💕 my weight fluctuates a lot so I’m trying really hard to get better at eating right, going to the gym and taking care of myself,” she wrote. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, i think most women are! Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it. Make something out of these last few weeks of 2019!! Don’t wait until the new year to become a better you😊 Thank you to my trainer @abmatthews_fit for pushing me!! ♥️”

Brielle looks so fit in the tight leggings and pink workout bra top. It caused one fan msquintero_to ask her, “Girl insecure about whatttttt!?” in the comments. sydneyzasadni_ wrote “your body is literally perfect,” while user ohsugarhoneyicetea assured Brielle, “You look great! You have the nicest body shape ever. I’m so jealous!” Fan shelbylacey26 told Brielle, “Nothing to be insecure about boo! Keep on transforming!🔥❤️🙌”

Hopefully all of the positive comments made Brielle feel great about how she’s looking. And as hot as her body is, she’s bound to get people motivated hit the gym.