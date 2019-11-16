Beyonce dazzled during a rare public outing with her husband Jay-Z that included a very special guest by their side!

The king and queen have arrived! Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 49, were all smiles when they were spotted at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Nov. 15. The “Irresistible” singer looked absolutely breathtaking in a curve-hugging glittery gold sequin dress that including a pair of dazzling heels. She accessorized the look with a chic clutch and dangling earrings for their fun night out. Her “Bootylicious” figure was easily on display as she made her way through the venue with her hubby Jay who cut a handsome figure in a black suit and white undershirt with no tie. The longtime married couple weren’t alone as one of their cherished loved ones joined them for their big outing.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, 65, and her husband Richard Lawson, 72, walked hand in hand behind the superstar duo. Tina looked equally as smashing compared to her Grammy-winning daughter in a black pantsuit that left room for a lot of cleavage. Richard, who wed the House of Dereon founder back in 2015, dressed similarly to Jay-Z in a black suit except he decided to include a tie as opposed to his son-in-law’s more relaxed look.

It was a rare public outing for the iconic singer and rapper who are known for being notoriously private about their personal lives. The last big red carpet they were seen at was for The Lion King premiere in London in July, where they chatted it up with Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, before making their way inside.

They have still provided many glimpses into how they are as a couple and parents over the past couple of years that range from adorable to flat out funny. Beyonce shared an Instagram video of her making hilarious faces next to Jay while they were both dressed to the nines on Oct. 18.

My time to shine! Their eldest child Blue Ivy Carter, 7, has been enjoying a lot more time in the spotlight in 2019. She appeared in her mother’s video for “Spirit” and also enjoyed a big shopping day with her in Los Angeles last month.