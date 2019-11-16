Andy Cohen Reveals Season 10 Of ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘Very Dramatic’: ‘Alliances Have Shifted’ After LVP’s Exit

The king of Bravo has officially spoken when it comes to season 10 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since LVP’s departure.

Ever since Lisa Vanderpump, 59, announced her departure from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, fans have been left in the dark about what to expect. Now, Andy Cohen, 51, is finally speaking out on what life will be like in the 90210 and it sounds like it will not disappoint. “We’re in the middle of shooting and it’s very dramatic and it’s unusual that we got the women together while they’re shooting,” Andy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “Certain alliances have shifted. There’s been a lot of new friendships and friendships that have dissolved, and I think people are going to be really surprised to see where it’s gone.”

Lisa said goodbye after 9 seasons on the show after feuding with her fellow cast members during the never ending Puppygate storyline. Naturally, her good pal Andy had no hard feelings when it came to her decision to walk away. “Listen, it’s a voluntary process,” Andy said of Lisa’s choice. “If you don’t want to be on, you don’t have to be on. We’re good.”

From the sounds of it, the ball is completely in Lisa’s court should she ever want to return, as Andy admits to still talking to LVP regularly. “I saw her last week,” Andy revealed. “Listen, she’s still very much a part of Bravo with Vanderpump Rules and the door’s always open for when she wants to come back.”