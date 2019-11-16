Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Andy Cohen Reveals Season 10 Of ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘Very Dramatic’: ‘Alliances Have Shifted’ After LVP’s Exit

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Episode 909 -- Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kyle Richards and Teddi Jo Mellencamp film scenes for their show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in Studio City Pictured: Kyle Richards BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kyle Richards and Teddi Jo Mellencamp film scenes for their show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in Studio City Pictured: Teddi Jo Mellencamp BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Episode 909 -- Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Senior Reporter

The king of Bravo has officially spoken when it comes to season 10 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since LVP’s departure.

Ever since Lisa Vanderpump, 59, announced her departure from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, fans have been left in the dark about what to expect. Now, Andy Cohen, 51, is finally speaking out on what life will be like in the 90210 and it sounds like it will not disappoint. “We’re in the middle of shooting and it’s very dramatic and it’s unusual that we got the women together while they’re shooting,” Andy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “Certain alliances have shifted. There’s been a lot of new friendships and friendships that have dissolved, and I think people are going to be really surprised to see where it’s gone.”

Lisa said goodbye after 9 seasons on the show after feuding with her fellow cast members during the never ending Puppygate storyline. Naturally, her good pal Andy had no hard feelings when it came to her decision to walk away. “Listen, it’s a voluntary process,” Andy said of Lisa’s choice. “If you don’t want to be on, you don’t have to be on. We’re good.”

From the sounds of it, the ball is completely in Lisa’s court should she ever want to return, as Andy admits to still talking to LVP regularly. “I saw her last week,” Andy revealed. “Listen, she’s still very much a part of Bravo with Vanderpump Rules and the door’s always open for when she wants to come back.”