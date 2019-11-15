T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah, 18, Reportedly Offered $1 Million To Lose Virginity In Adult Film

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah could reportedly be looking at a $1 million payout to lose her virginity in an adult video. This comes after her dad revealed her goes to her OB/GYN appointments to make sure her hymen is intact.

T.I. is all about the Family Hustle, but we think he’s going to take a hard pass on a new money-making opportunity. The popular adult site Pornhub.com has reportedly offered his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris a cool $1 million to lose her virginity on camera. The report comes from HipHopOverlord.com that the seven-figure payout is on the table following Tip’s revelation that he attends his daughter’s annual gynecologist visits to make sure her hymen is in tact and that she is still a virgin.

Since the 39-year-old mogul is so protective of his daughter’s virginity, there’s zero chance he’d let her lose it in something like a porn video. He shocked fans and offended many women when he revealed on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he makes sure Deyjah gets her virginity checked and that her hymen is in tact and asks the doctor for the results personally.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he explained during the episode, titled, “Life Hacks.” Then he went into great detail about the doctor visits.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. began. “He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

Many fans freaked that he was being too controlling of his adult daughter. Even Deyjah seemed mortified that her dad made the very personal revelation by unfollowing him on Instagram. On Twitter Deyjah ‘liked’ tweets that referred to her father’s comments as “disgusting” and “possessive.” She then on Nov. 5 posted a tweet that read, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” with a sad emoji,” seeming to be grateful for the support people gave her.. Fans then commented with one person writing, “I’m sorry for what is happening to you. No one should have control over your body but you.” Another follower chimed in to add, “We support you; your bodily autonomy is important and it never should have been violated the way it was & certainly never should have been made public knowledge. Sending you so much love.”