‘The Moodys’ Poster: Denis Leary & More Are Bringing The Dysfunction This Holiday Season

The holiday season is full of festive TV content and FOX is blessing us with ‘The Moodys,’ a new series that premieres Dec. 4. HL is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a new poster for the highly-anticipated show.

The premiere of The Moodys is right around the corner and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a brand-new poster featuring the stellar. Stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Francois Arnaud, and Chelsea Frei appear on the poster. Francois and Chelsea get festive with a Santa hat and reindeer ears. “Oh, joy,” the tagline for The Moodys reads. Is it really the holiday season without a little dysfunction?

The Moodys is a single-camera comedy event series that follows a tight-knit, but dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the holidays, each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications, and hiding secrets from the others – as if the holidays weren’t stressful enough! Denis and Elizabeth play the Moody patriarch and matriarch, Sean Sr. and Ann. Their three grown children are Dan, Bridget, and Sean Jr. Dan, played by Francois, is the youngest and the “creative one.” Bridget, played by Chelsea, is the middle sister and “overachiever.” Sean Jr., played by Jay, is the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents.

The comedy series will also feature Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, Gerry Dee, Ulka Simone Mohanty, and Megan Park. The six-episode event series is adapted from the Australian series of the same name.

The Moodys will air over three nights. The series will premiere Dec. 4 at 9 p.m on FOX with two back-to-back episodes. The additional episodes will air Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Moodys is part of FOX’s holiday programming and we can’t wait to see what this dysfunctional family is going to bring to the table.