It’s good to be Sofia Richie. For the second day in a row she’s hanging out in a tropical paradise, modeling her hot body in a tiny swimwear and getting showered with love from fans for sharing the pics.

Sofia Richie is living her best life and she knows it. The 21-year-old thrilled her fans — as well as boyfriend Scott Disick — by posting a series of Instagram pics on Nov. 15 of her modeling a tiny pink bikini in a tropical paradise. She’s seen sitting on the rail of a boat deck with the turquoise sea behind her, which really makes her swimwear and tan body pop in the pics. The itty bitty two piece featured string ties on both hips and the string top allowed her to show even more cleavage than she normally does in bikinis.

Sofia posed in numerous sultry positions, as in one pic she has her hand placed softly on her left thigh with her blonde hair blowing in the wind. In another she arched her back and put her hand on the back of her head. All of her bikini modeling has clearly paid off cause she knows exactly what poses showcase her body the most. She appears to have been hitting the gym hard lately, as her insanely tight abs have never looked better.

It’s unclear if she’s doing a swimwear modeling shoot or just enjoying a vacation while looking super sexy. The day prior she modeled a stunning white one piece with major cutouts while posing on a tropical beach at sunset. The lighting was so amazing that her tan skin totally glowed against her white swimwear. So far she hasn’t shared any photos of friends along for the trip or Scott, just herself looking amazing in swimsuits.

In those pics she wrote she was in “Heaven, “but today she captioned the new pics, “A series of me living my best life.” Her boyfriend Scott, 36, commented by leaving a “💥” emoji while former Kardashian makeup artist Joyce Bonelli wrote “DAMN.” A fan named Amber did a play on Sofia’s caption by writing, “a series of ur body & face being the most insane thing ive ever seen,” while user Ashley thanked Sofia by commenting, “Yessssss! Bless us all.” Numerous other fans begged Sofia, “drop the ab workout please,” because her obliques are insane.