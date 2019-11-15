Rihanna Shows Off Major Leg In Hip-High Slit Dress & 30 More Of Her Sexy Looks

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a plunging silk black kimono with nothing underneath & a hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs at the premiere of ‘Queen & Slim’ in LA on Nov. 14.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Rihanna, 31, always makes a statement on the red carpet – no matter what the event is. That’s exactly what she did when she made a special surprise appearance at the AFI FEST 2019 premiere of Queen & Slim at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 14, in Hollywood. The singer looked absolutely stunning when she threw on an oversized satin black vintage John Galliano kimono jacket from the Spring 1995 collection, which she got from William Vintage. The baggy kimono is actually supposed to be worn as a jacket, not a dress, but in true RiRi style, she repurposed the piece.

She chose to go completely braless underneath the long-sleeve dress which featured wide, billowy sleeves and an insanely plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the front of the dress was held together with one single clasp and the entire front of the skirt was slit open starting at her hips, revealing her bare, toned legs. Rihanna accessorized her look with a pair of strappy black sandals, a small satin jewel crusted purse, and of course, dazzling jewelry. She rocked head-to-toe David Webb jewels featured a black and diamond necklace with carved rock crystal and 18K gold, as well as The Gatsby bracelet from the brand.

We absolutely loved Rihanna’s outfit at the premiere and she always manages to look unbelievably sexy no matter where she goes. Aside from this look, RiRi recently rocked another sultry outfit when she attended the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC on Oct. 12.

She looked gorgeous in a skintight strapless white midi Alex Perry Walker Strapless Vinyl Dress with strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals, Loree Rodkin earrings as well as a Double R Ring and F You Ring, a Jacquie Aiche Double Lizzy Anklet, a diamond Shay Essential Pave Link Choker, and Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster M.Priss Sunglasses. There have been so many sexy outfits Rihanna has worn and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!