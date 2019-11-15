Fashion
Rihanna Shows Off Major Leg In Hip-High Slit Dress & 30 More Of Her Sexy Looks

Rihanna
ADAM S DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna 'Queen and Slim' film premiere, Arrivals, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019 Wearing John Galliano, Vintage
Rihanna Steals the Show in All White at the Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC . She arrived to the Fenty Beauty Sponsored event, which is run by her longtime hairdresser Yusef Williams after Midnight to present an award. She stunned in all White as she took a long walk inside the venue Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5121921 131019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Rihanna attends the "Rihanna" book launch event at the Guggenheim Museum, in New York "Rihanna" Book Launch Event, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a plunging silk black kimono with nothing underneath & a hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs at the premiere of ‘Queen & Slim’ in LA on Nov. 14.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Rihanna, 31, always makes a statement on the red carpet – no matter what the event is. That’s exactly what she did when she made a special surprise appearance at the AFI FEST 2019 premiere of Queen & Slim at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 14, in Hollywood. The singer looked absolutely stunning when she threw on an oversized satin black vintage John Galliano kimono jacket from the Spring 1995 collection, which she got from William Vintage. The baggy kimono is actually supposed to be worn as a jacket, not a dress, but in true RiRi style, she repurposed the piece.

She chose to go completely braless underneath the long-sleeve dress which featured wide, billowy sleeves and an insanely plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the front of the dress was held together with one single clasp and the entire front of the skirt was slit open starting at her hips, revealing her bare, toned legs. Rihanna accessorized her look with a pair of strappy black sandals, a small satin jewel crusted purse, and of course, dazzling jewelry. She rocked head-to-toe David Webb jewels featured a black and diamond necklace with carved rock crystal and 18K gold, as well as The Gatsby bracelet from the brand.

We absolutely loved Rihanna’s outfit at the premiere and she always manages to look unbelievably sexy no matter where she goes. Aside from this look, RiRi recently rocked another sultry outfit when she attended the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC on Oct. 12.

Rihanna
Rihanna looked super sexy in a plunging slit vintage John Galliano kimono with David Webb jewels at the AFI FEST 2019 premiere of ‘Queen & Slim’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 14, in Hollywood. (ADAM S DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

She looked gorgeous in a skintight strapless white midi Alex Perry Walker Strapless Vinyl Dress with strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals, Loree Rodkin earrings as well as a Double R Ring and F You Ring, a Jacquie Aiche Double Lizzy Anklet, a diamond Shay Essential Pave Link Choker, and Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster M.Priss Sunglasses. There have been so many sexy outfits Rihanna has worn and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!