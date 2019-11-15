Stand back, because this song is legit fire. Superstar DJ R3HAB has teamed up with Zayn Malik and Jungleboi to crank up the heat on their brand new track, ‘Flame.’

The weather might be getting colder, but the dance floor is about to get a whole lot hotter, courtesy of R3HAB, Jungleboi, and ZAYN. On the heels of R3HAB’s success with his “All Comes Back To You” single, the Dutch/Moroccan electronic music maestro has enlisted the help of the former One Direction singer and the UK DJ to produce a scorcher of a track. “Flames” mixes together ZAYN’s smooth voice, a soulful piano melody, and an infectious beat. The results are explosive, as Zayn warns the listener not to play with fire unless they want to get burned. “Better run from me / better hit the road / better up and leave / don’t get too close,” sings Zayn, adding, “even if your heart can’t take it / light me up in flames.”

“I was working on the ‘Flames’ song for quite some time together with Jungleboi when we got the call from ZAYN. The result is absolutely epic. I couldn’t be more proud of the result and look forward to sharing this amazing tune with the world,” R3HAB said in a statement. Fans will able to feel these ‘flames’ for themselves. R3HAB (born Fadil El Ghoul) is currently on a co-headlining North American tour with Cash Cash. See the tour dates below.

He’ll close out his 2019 in New York City on Dec. 24, and it’s been quite a year. His “All Around The World” song with A Touch Of Class topped 200 million streams while going gold and platinum in eight countries. He’s also offered his take on some of your favorite tracks, remixing songs by NOTD, The Chainsmokers, Danny Ocean, Kygo, Tom Walker, and Pink.

“Flames” is just the latest track involving an ex-One Direction star to come out this year, and it won’t be the last. Harry Styles, who released “Lights Up” in October, will drop his second solo album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13. His album will arrive one week after Liam Payne releases his debut solo record, LP 1. Unless Louis Tomlinson moves up his debut solo album, Walls, from its planned Jan. 31, 2020 release date, Harry’s album might be the last bit of music from the 1D lads in 2019.

Louis released a trio of songs – “Kill My Mind,” “Two Of Us,” and “We Made Us” – this year. Similarly, Niall Horan dropped “Nice to Meet Ya,” the lead single from his second studio album, in October. As for Liam, while his album contains his earlier singles (“Strip That Down,” “Get Low,” “Bedroom Floor,” “For You,” Familiar,” and “Polaroid”), he shared two new songs this year: “Stack It Up,” and the album closer, “All I Want (For Christmas.)

R3HAB’s upcoming dates (* North America tour with Cash Cash):

*Nov 15 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

*Nov 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

*Nov 22 – Rebel – Toronto, Canada

*Nov 23 – The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

*Nov 29 – Great Hall-Avant Garder – Brooklyn, NY

*Nov 30 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Dec 14 – Djakarta Warehouse Project – Jakarta, Indonesia

Dec 24 – Marquee – New York, NY

*Jan 18 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL