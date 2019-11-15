Prince Michael, 22, Gushes Over His ‘Gorgeous Sister’ Paris Jackson, 21, With New ‘Vogue’ Video

Prince Michael and Paris Jackson reminisced about their childhood in a new video for Vogue while dressing up for Motown’s 60th anniversary celebration on Nov. 11.

Prince Michael is one proud brother! The eldest son of Michael Jackson took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to gush over his younger sister, Paris Jackson, 21. The King of Pop’s kids looked stunning in the glam shot which Prince captioned, “I don’t always dress up…but when I do it’s with my gorgeous sister @parisjackson. Stay classy my friends 😂😂.” The 22-year-old Loyola Marymount University graduate and the model and actress were dressed to impress for Motown’s 60th anniversary celebration. Paris was quick to respond to her brother’s sweet sentiment and replied to his post, “i love this so much!! you are so handsome and did such an amazing job on stage, i get more proud of you each day. i love that we get to do these things together and so excited for what’s to come!!♥️♥️ love you.”

The brother-sister power team documented their time getting ready for the huge bash in a video for Vogue. Prince and Paris were styled by Rushka Bergman who was also the personal stylist for Michael Jackson and acted as creative consultant and costume designer for his This Is It concerts in London. “I feel like a princess,” Paris gushed over her strapless bridal inspired gown. “I never actually went to prom. I, uh, skipped it to go see Metallica so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this.”

Prince reminisced of his childhood in a heartwarming moment in which he described, “Growing up I got to see Rushka style my dad and put on jackets like this, you know? So it kind of comes full circle for me to be donning the robe, so to say.”

Meanwhile, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 13, “Now that Prince has graduated he’s spending a lot of his time focusing on his charity Heal Los Angeles. His non-profit is aimed at raising money to help fight child hunger and homelessness in L.A. It’s something he’s extremely passionate about, he feels like it’s what he should be doing with his life.”