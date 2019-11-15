Naturi Naughton Claps Back At 50 Cent After Rapper’s Hairline Diss: ‘Why Waste My Characters’ On You

Naturi Naughton didn’t let 50 Cent’s cruel comment about her hairline go unnoticed. She responded to her ‘Power’ co-star just two days after he trolled her appearance, and she clapped back in the classiest way.

Naturi Naughton is taking the high road in her unexpected feud with her very own Power co-star, 50 Cent. The actress, 35, responded to the rapper’s savage post about her appearance, in which he compared her hairline to that of Goro from Mortal Kombat in a November 13 post on Instagram. Naturi took to Instagram to re-share 50’s initial image, which featured a side by side photo of her with a half-up-half-down hairstyle, and the Mortal Kombat character.

“There’s so much I wanna say but… You don’t even have an Instagram account so.. why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER!”, she captioned her clap back, directing fans to “pick up a copy of my upcoming book,” titled, What Not To Do When You’re A Boss. She concluded her post with the hashtags, “#ImNotACharacter”, “#IAmARealPerson”, “#IAmAWoman”, and “#IAmABlackWoman”.

Naturi’s post included a photo of a tweet from her personal Twitter account that read, “@50Cent Did we have a fight and I not know about? So confused.” The actress added the hashtag, “#SoMuchForPowerFam”. The screenshotted tweet was in direct response to 50’s initial diss, which he too shared on Twitter.

(Post credit: Naturi Naughton/Instagram)

50 Cent took his infamous trolling to Twitter after he abruptly deleted his Instagram account — his go-to platform for slamming celebrities — in recent days.

This wasn’t the first time 50 poked fun at Naturi, who plays Tasha in Power. Just a week prior to his latest insult, he mocked the author’s same hairstyle (as seen above) on Instagram. The Power producer later apologized to the show’s leading lady after she deemed the act as “mean.”

“He knew what he did was shady and apologized for it. He realized it wasn’t the nicest thing to do. I accepted his apology, I’ve moved on,” Naturi told Page Six in an interview published just one day before 50’s latest diss. “He’s an EP on [Power], I’m a star on the show, I can’t be worried about something like that. He believes in the work that I do on Power, so it was just a matter of making sure that that comes across. I think he gets it, we’re cool. I’ll see him at work within the next couple of days. I don’t hold grudges, it’s water under the bridge.”

It seems odd that the rapper would take aim at his Power co-star, seeing as not only do they work together, but, they’ve previously spoken highly of one another in the past. We’re glad to see Naturi’s taking the high road on this one.