It has been a whirlwind of a week as some of our favorite celebrities attended red carpet events all over the world & we rounded up the top ten best dressed stars!

From movie premieres to award shows – this week was seriously jam-packed with events and we got to see our favorite stars looking fabulous on the red carpet. One celeb who has been absolutely slaying their style these past few weeks is without a doubt Kristen Stewart, 29, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the Charlie’s Angels premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. Kristen, who stars in the highly anticipated film, looked stunning in a long-sleeve rainbow sequin Germanier mini dress with two gaping cutouts on the bodice, revealing her tiny waist. She topped her dazzling look off with a pair of navy pointed suede pumps. This sparkly mini dress was a total 180 from Kristen’s usual style which is edgy and more menswear, but she pulled off the look perfectly.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Rihanna, 31, who made a special surprise appearance at the AFI FEST 2019 premiere of Queen & Slim at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 14. The singer looked absolutely stunning when she threw on an oversized satin black vintage John Galliano kimono jacket from the Spring 1995 collection, which she got from William Vintage. The baggy kimono is actually supposed to be worn as a jacket, not a dress, but she repurposed the piece and accessorized with dazzling David Webb jewels.

Gigi Hadid, 24, looked stunning at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 13, when she wore a sleeveless skintight, floor-length Helmut Lang shirt dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly. The sparkly metallic dress was iridescent and completely sheer, showing off her white bra underneath, while the top of the dress featured a turtleneck. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of knee-high pearl white heeled cowboy boots, earrings by Graziela Gems and Melinda Maria, as well as rings by Established and Nouvel Heritage.

Some of our other favorite looks from the week came from Emilia Clarke, 33, who has been busy promoting her new film Last Christmas, as well as Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Charlize Theron, 44, and so many more which you can see when you click through the gallery above!