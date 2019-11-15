Kim Richards Teases An Official Return To ‘RHOBH’ During Surprise Appearance At BravoCon: ‘We’ll See’

Kim Richards revealed whether or not she’s had serious discussions to return to ‘RHOBH’ with Andy Cohen! HollywoodLife caught up with the longtime ‘Housewife’ at BravoCon 2019, where she unexpectedly dropped in on Nov. 15.

Kim Richards, 55, left us on a cliffhanger when she made a surprise appearance at an event where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filming on Nov. 9, along with other former stars like Brandi Glanville and Faye Resnick. We wanted to know if that was any indication of a grand return to the show, and Kim answered our burning question after HollywoodLife caught up with the longtime “Housewife” for an EXCLUSIVE interview at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15. “I don’t really watch [the show] and I’ve been writing a book,” Kim admitted. “So I’ve really haven’t been watching and I popped in [at the event with RHOBH stars].”

Unfortunately for fans, Kim’s drop-in at the event sounded casual — but nothing is off the table. On the possibility of Kim returning to RHOBH in a friend role, she teased, “I don’t know yet what I’m planning. You know?” There’s a lot on Kim’s plate at the moment, like the recent arrival of a second grandchild, editing the first draft of her book and a future tour she plans to embark on. “And so I really don’t know where that’s all going to pan out yet,” Kim explained, and yet again, left us with a cliffhanger: “So, we’ll see.”

Kim further revealed that she hasn’t had serious discussions about a comeback with Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise. Kim again stressed that she just “popped in” on set, and is preoccupied with “a lot of work” at the moment. “[My life] is slow and I just had a serious operation. So I’m just going to…I’m going to let it ride out right now,” she told HollywoodLife.

Kim starred as a main cast member between Seasons 1-5, but returned as a “friend” of the cast for the next two seasons. After taking a break from RHOBH during Season 8, she reprised her friend role once again for Season 9. Now, filming for Season 10 is underway, and it’ll be quite different from its predecessors — for the first time in RHOBH history, Lisa Vanderpump is out of the picture, and newbies Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the roster!