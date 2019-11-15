Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Put Khloe In The Middle Of Their Wild Birthday Party Fight In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a beef over a Candyland themed birthday party for their daughters. In the upcoming ‘KUWTK’ episode, they drag Khloe into their fight.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian just couldn’t get on the same page when it came to their Candyland themed joint birthday party in June for daughters North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 7. Kim, 39, wanted to give the girls all the sugary confections that they wanted, but Kourt, 40, argued that it was “off brand” from her health-conscious lifestyle for her family. Now the two are dragging sister Khloe, 35, into their sugar war on the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but Koko isn’t having it.

In a new clip following the fight, the sisters go shopping at the vintage clothing store Decades and Kim is able to get Khloe on the phone first to complain about the situation. “She is actually insane. She just said she wants to have a Candyland themed party but can’t have any candy,” Kim tells Khloe over the phone while going through racks of clothes. Kourt seemed to have called Koko at the same time and it looks like she had a hunch she was on the phone with Kim as she circles over to eavesdrop on Kim’s call. “Don’t even know what to do. She is so not my vibe,” Kim tells Khloe as Kourtney overhears her.

Then once the call ends Kourtney calls up Khloe to give her side of the story, “Kim and I have been fighting again today about the kids’ birthday party. I’m not dying to do like a candy filled party full of junk,” Kourt tells her sis who is SO OVER being in the middle of this battle.

“It’s really ironic. The last big sister fight Kourtney called me the meddler and that I’m stirring the pot and that I’m always in the middle and now I’m literally as far out of the way as I can be and they’re both calling me and texting me and giving me all this information and putting me in the middle of their fight,” Khloe says in a confessional. “I feel like they’re always fighting about something a lot deeper than what they’re really fighting about. But don’t have a f**king Candyland themed party if you’re going to want to have sugar-free candy,” she continues, seeming to side with Kim.

In a previously released clip, Kim vents in a confessional, “Kourtney has this vision of no sugar, no disgusting chemicals. It’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that does not make sense. That’s really not the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday.”

While riding in a car together, Kourt railed, “It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar’s not healthy, but let’s not do the nasty stuff with food coloring and gross sh*t,” and suggested getting “organic cotton candy.” She also complained about “food coloring that gives people diseases,” and said that her “brand is not unhealthy.” Kim fired back, “This is about a kids party, this is not about your brand!” Then she pointed out that Kourt is a bit of hypocrite, asking, “Why does your car have leather seats, why are you wearing plastic glasses?”