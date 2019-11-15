Kelly Dodd Reveals Ex Husband Michael Is ‘Not Happy’ About Her Engagement To Rick Leventhal: He’s ‘Upset’

What should be an exciting time for Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal is being marred down by Kelly’s ex, Michael Dodd, who’s ‘very mean’ about the whole situation.

Kelly Dodd, 44, and Rick Leventhal, 59, should be on cloud nine right now, but there’s a little hitch in their joy. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star revealed that her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, 60, isn’t onboard with the engagement. “It’s very contentious right now. He gets upset,” the reality star told Us Weekly at the Guess Who, Bitch?! Game Night at Moxy Chelsea in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 14. The animosity is growing quite volatile, too.

Kelly went into more detail about how Michael is handling the situation — or, rather, isn’t. “He knows who [Rick] is. And he’s very mean about him,” Kelly confessed to the outlet. “He calls him Gonzo. And then he’ll send me pictures of him, he’s just mean. He’s not happy for me.” Kelly also claimed that Michael threatened to “expose” her in the time following her engagement to the Fox News anchor. “He wants to come after me. He says, ‘I’m going to expose you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, go head, expose me,’” she explained. “It’s already out there! Everything’s out there. There’s nothing you can say or do that I haven’t been exposed about.”

While Michael is clearly not happy for his former wife and her new man, someone definitely is. Kelly shares 13-year-old daughter Jolie with Michael, who she says is “so excited. She’s like my partner. She’s such a good kid.” Kelly has every reason to be just as excited. The Bravo personality got engaged to Rick on Nov. 13 and announced the news on Instagram. “I got engaged!” she exclaimed in her story. “Look at that little thing. ENGAGED! Look at that. Right there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!” Kelly continued, referencing her glamorous ring.

Kelly first shared that she was dating Rick in August. “We met in the Hamptons,” Kelly said of the pair. “It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian [Reagan] ever did.” While the romance may have been a whirlwind for Kelly and Rick, they are clearly very in love and should enjoy every minute, regardless!