Joy-Anna Duggar’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts New Bangs — Before & After Pics

Joy-Anna Duggar debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, and ‘Counting On’ fans are loving her new ‘do. See before and after pics of her with bangs!

Joy-Anna Duggar‘s November 14 Instagram post was all about loving her husband, Austin Forsyth, but all fans could think about it how much they love her new hair. The Counting On star, 22, debuted cute bangs in the pic posted to her and her husband’s joint account, and it’s a major departure from her usual hairstyle. Joy’s known for extra-long, wavy locks, and from the photo it appears that she kept them. She just added some new flair with blunt, Zooey Deschanel-style bangs. It looks super cute. You can see before and after pics of her ‘do below!

Fans of the Duggar family gushed about her new hair in the selfie she posted with Austin, captioned, “Don’t just marry someone you can live with – Marry someone you cannot live without! I love you, my mountain Man!🖤😘#hesmybestfriend #soooblessed #imarriedup #noshavenovember”. Aww! The compliments started flooding in. “The bangs look amazing on you! 😍😍😍😍,” one fan commented on the couple’s Instagram post. “LOVE the new hair ❤️,” wrote another. A fan totally agreed, writing, “Love your bangs Joy!! You look beautiful!”

One fan pointed out that it her hair appeared to be darker, commenting, “This color hair is flawless on you 😍😍”. Others disagreed, saying that it could be merely a lighting trick. Those do look an awful lot like highlights, though! Joy’s older sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 25, also commented, “Love the bangs, Joy joy! 😍🙌🏻”.

Joy and Austin don’t post to Instagram as often as her family members, but they make it count when they do. Their last pic was a sweet photo of their one-year-old son, Gideon Forsyth, helping his dad out with farm work. The cutie flashed a huge smile while sitting on a tractor, and wore the tiniest version of Austin’s sneakers!