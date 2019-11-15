If you’ve got to hit the gym, it’s always good to bring a friend along for company. Models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner rocked skintight outfits for their latest workout.

We’re witness to their fitness. Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, were each others’ workout pals on Nov. 14, hitting the gym together before going on a healthy lunch date in West Hollywood, CA. They both showed off why they are so in demand on the catwalk and in magazines with their long, trim legs. Kendall decided to cover hers up with black leggings that went down to just above her ankles and donned black trainers for their workout date.

Kenny paired them with a grey sweatshirt with two large circles, one in blue and one in black on top of each other on the front of the garment. She likely had a sports bra or some sort of halter on underneath cause otherwise it would make for a very sweaty workout. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her brunette locks pulled back into a bun and looked ready to get her fitness on.

Hailey showed more skin in black tiny Nike shorts. That meant her incredibly toned and fit legs were on display, showing she is definitely to stranger to workouts. Mrs. Justin Bieber rocked a black tight tank underneath her black Nike windbreaker. Like Kendall, she wore her hair pulled back and donned a blue baseball cap as she headed into the gym. The ladies have been photographed going on workouts together numerous times before, often hitting up a hot Pilates classes as their fitness of choice. After all, Pilates lengthens and tones, which is perfect for a model’s lean body.

Afterwards the pair went on with their day in a healthy way, grabbing a vegan lunch at Tocaya Organica on the Sunset Strip. There’s nothing like putting good food in your body after treating it to a calorie burning workout.