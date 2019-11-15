Erika Jayne Reveals Whether She’ll Leave ‘RHOBH’ Anytime Soon & What Her Dream Tagline Would Be

Erika Jayne spilled all the tea in a new interview with HollywoodLife! The ‘RHOBH’ star admitted that there’s a time for every cast member to leave the show. So, when will it be her time? — Here’s what she had to say!

Erika Girardi believes there’s a time for every Housewife to make her exit from any franchise. However, that’s not something she’s focused on at the moment. Phew! While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, previewed the show’s upcoming tenth season in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, she also weighed in about if she’s given any thought to if or when she will exit the hit Bravo show.

“I think that Housewives will always evolve and it should,” she said during our sit-down in LA on November 11. “There’s a time for all of us to leave the show, every one of us.” As for her specifically? — “I think that [leaving the show] is something that has to be mutually agreed upon. Any woman that leaves the show, leaves with themselves. You make that decision with yourself and the producers and the executives,” she explained.

“Right now, I’m just trying to get through the cast trip, wrap up the season, go do broadway and then I’ll reassess,” Erika admitted, laughing. When asked what her dream tagline would be, she said, “It would probably be something really vulgar!”

The singer went on to reveal what fans can expect to see when season 10 of RHOBH premieres in 2020.

“We’re always going to bring you lifestyle, beauty, drama, fun, and we like to have a good time. We like each other, we laugh. There’s some bumps and bruises along the way, as there always are, but I think that it’s going to be a lot of fun this year,” she revealed. “The energy has changed, we have two, new great Housewives, and, so it’s a fresh start really, honestly. We’re in a great new place and new direction.”

Erika also gave her thoughts on the newest RHOBH cast members, actress Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“You’ve got two new people, so you’ve got fresh energy. And when that happens then the group gets mixed up so people who have comfortable relationships, comfortable friendships, you add new things in, there’s new conversations, new conflicts,” she said of the show’s newcomers.

Erika caught up with HollywoodLife while promoting her new Shoedazzle holiday collaboration, as well as her upcoming role as Roxie Hart in Chicago the Musical. Erika, who will make her broadway debut on January 6, will have a 12-week run in the Tony-winning revival, which wraps up on March 29.

Erika is also a New York Times bestselling author. Additionally, she has competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and recently launched a popular collaboration with TooFaced Cosmetics.