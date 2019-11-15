Ella Henderson Reflects On Growth Since ’14 Hit ‘Ghost’ & Reveals How Life Experiences Inspired New EP

Under a new label with a matured sound, Ella Henderson is back with her new EP, ‘Glorious.’

Ella Henderson was just 18-years-old when her song “Ghost” became the fastest-selling debut single from any British Artist of 2014. Now, the 23-year-old is back with her first solo material in 4 years in the form of her Glorious EP. “By the time I was 20/21 I needed to take a little bit of a step back, live a little bit,” she said of the 4 year gap in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I’m in a very happy and positive place, and I think that’s so important before you launch back into things, especially in the music industry.” Ella’s EP features four songs that really stand on their own, telling different stories with different vibes.

“I wanted the EP to be the kind of a taster for what’s to come next year,” she explained. “Overall I feel like there’s quite a positive message and an empowering feeling going on. I think lyrically, ‘Glorious’ happened to me at a time when it was like a light bulb moment of turning everything that I ever felt I was worrying about into one big positive. And then just embracing myself and feeling more comfortable in my own skin, which has really opened the door. That song for me opened up a whole new world with my songwriting, where I just kind of feel free again and an ease.”

Ella added that with this new release and her future album, she “really wanted to let people in more.” “I think with what happened with Ghost was never anticipated, I always believed it was a great song and I never thought it would do what it did. It literally changed my whole life and from kind of living day-to-day kind of normal and doing music stuff here and there. The life experience that I’ve gained from that, from such a young age, I’m so grateful,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever written where it’s not kind of been like an open diary and I’ve let people in, so now I’m really ready to open up about it and share my stories.”