Denise Richards Reveals Her Secret To Successful Co-Parenting With Ex Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards opened up about doing ‘what’s best’ for her daughters, Sam and Lola Rose, as she continues to maneuver co-parenting with her ex, Charlie Sheen.

Denise Richards, 48, and Charlie Sheen, 54, have definitely come a long way when it comes to co-parenting. The former couple has had a tumultuous relationship since their divorce was finalized in Nov. 2006. But after all these years, Denise and Charlie are making things work for their teenage daughters Sam Sheen, 15, and Lola Rose, 14. For Denise, co-parenting with her ex has been about doing “our best to keep it about the kids and not anything else,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while promoting her CBme Beauty line.

It seems as though Denise’s intention in co-parenting is working well. Of her daughters, Denise says that both girls, born in 2004 and 2005, are “doing great.” Of course, she still has the same worries that every parent has. In a few short years, Sam and Lola Rose will be attending college — a major milestone in their lives and one for Denise, as well! But the mother-of-three (she adopted daughter Eloise in June 2011), is focusing on what’s happening now. “I’m just trying to get past the fact our oldest will be driving soon. That scares me — driving in Los Angeles with canyons, freeways, and the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway].”

Of course, things have not been easy for Denise when it comes to co-parenting with Charlie. Their relationship seemed to be fairly amicable, until it was revealed in court documents released on Sept. 5 that Denise had asked a judge to make Charlie pay $450,000 back in child support that was allegedly owed to her for their daughters. “During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use,” the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star claimed in the documents.

Even when Charlie seemed to have rebuilt his relationship with his daughters, snapping a sweet pic of the trio en route to a Billie Eilish concert, more details foreshadowed the hardships Denise has faced. On the Aug. 7 episode of the Daddy Issues podcast, Denise claimed that Charlie “wanted to bleed me dry, and he did.” Denise made the reference to how much money she had spent on legal fees due to their divorce and prolonged custody battle. “Too many legal bills” left the actress no option but to star on the E! reality television series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated between 2008-2009 out of financial necessity, according to Denise.