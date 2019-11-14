Teresa Guidice Reveals She Doesn’t See Herself Having A ‘Feasible’ Relationship With Joe After Trip To Italy 

In her first televised interview since visiting Joe Giudice in Italy, ‘RHONJ’ star, Teresa Giudice revealed what the future holds as her marriage remains in limbo. The mother of 4 was candid about infidelity, divorce and family with ‘GMA’ on November 14.

Even if Teresa Giudice wants to remain married to her husband, Joe Giudice she isn’t sure if it’s possible. Why? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, admitted to Good Morning America that if her husband remains in his native, Italy permanently, it’s likely that their marriage won’t be “feasible” enough to carry on successfully.

Teresa sat down with Good Morning America for an interview that aired Thursday morning, November 14, where she revealed that the couple is taking things “day by day” as Joe awaits the final decision in his deportation appear case. The mother of four admitted that her recent trip to Italy to visit Joe was solely about him reuniting with their daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — and not so much about addressing the future of their relationship.

“I was so overjoyed seeing my daughters seeing how happy they were seeing their dad. This trip was all about focusing on our daughters. It really wasn’t about us,” Teresa said about the pair’s daughters reconnecting with their father.

When asked if she still “feels anything” for Joe, Teresa said she would “always going to have a place in [her] heart” for him. However, she’s unsure what the future holds. “I’m always going to love him,” she added, to which the interviewer asked, “Even together or separate?” Teresa confirmed, “Always, yes.”

She continued, “Imagine he lived in Italy and I lived here … I don’t know if that’s a feasible relationship,“ noting that she and Joe are just taking things “day by day.”

Teresa was later asked if she’s been faithful to Joe throughout their marriage, as well as her incarceration, to which she confirmed with a confident, “Yes.” But, her answer wasn’t the same when it came down to her thoughts about rumors that he had cheated.

“I never caught him, so it was here say,” Teresa admitted. “I mean, he was photographed with people. You know, he said nothing happened so, you know, I believed him. Obviously, ’cause we still stayed together. But I guess that’s in the past now and I’m just like, whatever.”