Santa Clarita High School Shooting: Multiple Victims Reported & Shooter Still At Large

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department is looking for a shooter who reportedly has injured several people at a high school in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 14.

UPDATE: 11/14/19, 11:54 AM ET — The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that the victims have been transported to the hospital.

Police have confirmed via Twitter that there has been a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. At press time, five victims are being reported by local NBC News, who have spoken to officials working the scene. The local sheriff’s station has advised people, via Twitter, to stay out of the area as they actively look for the shooter. “This is an active shooter situation,” the sheriff station tweeted. “The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding.”

Neighboring elementary schools were also locked down, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, but merely as a precaution. “We have multiple victims down,” said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff’s Department told NBC. Though initial reports indicated seven victims were affected, currently that number has revised to five victims and there is not indication whether those injured.

HollywoodLife has reached out to local law enforcement for further details. However, the police department is sharing real-time information on their Twitter feed.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Story Developing.