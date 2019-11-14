Prince Jackson, 22: What He’s Become ‘Passionate’ About After Graduating From College

Prince Jackson’s heart appears to be in the right place when it comes to what he wants to do in the world. A HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed what his hopeful plans are which range from entertainment to charity and more.

Prince Jackson, 22, is looking to make an impact just like many of his famous family members have for decades. Something he has his mind on currently, now that he’s completed a major milestone in his life, is something near and dear to his heart. “Now that Prince has graduated he’s spending a lot of his time focusing on his charity Heal Los Angeles,” a HollywoodLife insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed on Nov. 13. “His non-profit is aimed at raising money to help fight child hunger and homelessness in L.A. It’s something he’s extremely passionate about, he feels like it’s what he should be doing with his life.”

Prince has talked about his charity in length on his Instagram where he’s used his star power to influence his 600,000 plus followers to do what they can to make our world better. “I would encourage and actually IMPLORE you to stand up and make a difference, help a fellow human being because we can’t do it alone,” he captioned in a related post on Oct. 29. “The more united we are, the bigger we are, the more we can accomplish! So let’s get out there and start healing.”

Lights, camera, action! Prince’s interests go beyond his charitable efforts as he also wants to “produce movies and music videos.” Would either include his famous siblings? “He wants to do a project with his brother [Blanket ‘BiGi’ Jackson] and he’d love to work with his sister Paris on something too, he’s very creative and has a lot of ideas,” the source dished.

Prince’s pride for his baby sister was beaming in an adorable Instagram post shared on Nov. 12. She gave him a big hug from behind while he gushed over the news about her band The Soundflowers going on tour. They also held hands one night earlier on the red carpet at The Ryan Gordy Foundation’s 60 Years of Motown Celebration in Los Angeles.

He’s also been busy in the love department with girlfriend Molly Schirmang, but don’t expect him to get down on one knee and propose to her just yet. “Prince has definitely found his college sweetheart, one that he can definitely see marrying one day,” another HollywoodLife source REVEALED on May 14. But, he “wants to get his career off the ground before he settles down in marriage and starts having kids.”