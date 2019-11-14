Porsha Williams’ Daughter, 7 Mos., Tries Standing On Her Own In Adorable Video

They grow up so fast. Just seven months after Porsha Williams welcomed Pilar Jhena into the world, the beautiful baby girl is already starting to standing up by herself. Well, kinda.

“Omg my baby already tryna stand on her own! Practice makes perfect she’s working in her balance at 12am,” Porsha Williams, 348, captioned a Nov. 14 Instagram video of baby Pilar Jhena. Just like The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, the clip shows the toddler trying to steady herself on her own two feet. For a moment, it seems as if Pilar has got it, and she stands on her own for about ten seconds – before falling down. But, after falling down, Pilar picks herself and tries again.

“I saw you,” Porsha says in a second clip. Pilar, seeing that her mommy is watching her, flashes the brightest smile. It’s a little slice of happiness that will melt anyone’s heart, and fans flooded the comments section with love. : OMG she’s so pretty, trying to steady herself… and did.” “PJ is such a little sweetie! I have fell in love with little girl through social media! She reminds me of my baby girls who are now 22 and 17! She is a cutie.” “Great job big girl☺️ she’s like mommy did you really see it.” “Ready to walk. Put them cute little legs on the floor.”

PJ’s standing practice comes days after Porsha shared a video of her little girl with her father, Dennis McKinley. Though Porsha and Dennis’s relationship drama is currently playing out on season 12 of RHOA, things seemed fine between the estranged couple in her Nov. 11 IG post. Daddy got you all dressed up with your headband on. Daddy did a good job,” said Porsha. She even captioned the clip, “Everything I’ve prayed for! My babies are so cute to watch in the morning!”

These scenes paint a wildly different picture than what fans are seeing play out on RHOA. The Nov. 10 episode saw Dennis admit to having an affair while Porsha was pregnant with their daughter. Spoiler alert – the infidelity caused the couple to split, but they eventually reconciled a few months later. “It did when it happened, because at first when we started the season, she was so done,” Porsha’s RHOA co-star, Kandi Burruss, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But everybody could figure it out, I guess, especially when they have a beautiful baby.”