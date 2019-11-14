Ricky Martin, Sofia Carson & More Stars Shine At 2019 Latin Grammy Awards — See Pics

There’s nothing like the red carpet fashion at the Latin Grammy Awards! From plunging necklines, to sultry slits, sparkles and more, music’s A-list stars brought their fashion A-game to this year’s show on November 14. See Ricky Martin and more on the red carpet!

The biggest night in Latin music is here! The Latin Grammy Awards kicked off with a sizzling hot red carpet on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas, and we’ve got every sparkle, stiletto and ensemble covered. Take a look through our attached gallery to see every A-list look from your favorite singers and entertainers including, Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Miguel, Alessia Cara and Ricky Martin, who’s hosting the show!

The Descendants star Sofia Carson lit up the night in a hot pink dress with a short skirt in the front that tapered to a long back including a dramatic caped train. It featured ruffles all along the hem, as well as on the cuff of her long sleeves and high neck. She wore her dark hair pulled back as to let the gown get full attention. Grand Hotel actress Roselyn Sanchez was another beauty who stunned on the red carpet, wearing a skin-tight glittery silver and gold gown with a criss-cross neckline and a thigh-high left slit to show off her amazing legs.

This year’s red carpet fashion at the Latin Grammys wasn’t too far off from last year’s styles and silhouettes. In 2018, we saw Thalia in a sparkling silver and black romper that featured a plunging neckline. Her romper covered with a black, sheer skirt, with the same material on her shoulders. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny hit the red carpet that year in an all black suit with a printed t-shirt underneath. This year Ozuna rocked a black and gold jacked with a brocade pattern, while Ricky went for a classic tux.

Also in 2018, fans were treated to Steve Aoki and Halsey on the red carpet, where they posed for photos together. The “Bad at Love” singer, who made our best dressed list last year, turned heads in a sheer gown with nude fabric that showed off her amazing figure. The dress featured delicate beading that hung off curve-hugging dress. Halsey completed her look with Sophia Webster shoes.

After the red carpet craze, the Latin Grammys will take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. EST. Ahead of the awards and performances from artists including, Paula Arenas, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Draco Rosa, and more, check out all of the red carpet action in our attached gallery!