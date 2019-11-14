Soaking up the sun! Kylie Jenner looked amazing in recent snaps on her Instagram, featuring the brunette beauty flaunting her amazing body.

It might be getting colder outside, but Kylie Jenner, 22, is still basking in the sun! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked amazing in a carousel post she made to Instagram on Nov. 13. In the three pics, Kylie showed off her toned abs, flowing hair and amazing body while posing for the camera. Kylie sported a cutout swimsuit with warm hues strewn throughout. The revealing portion of Kylie’s swimsuit was perfectly placed, as well, showing off her flat core.

Of course, being the fashionista that she is, Kylie added a few accessories to her look. The Lip Kit mogul sported a number of chunky bracelets on one of her wrists, while also fashioning a pair of hoop earrings. The beach breeze caught up with Kylie’s hair, with strands of her brunette locks flying in the wind. “happy place,” she captioned the set of photos.

Kylie clearly enjoyed the calming beach winds, sun and clear sky after a hectic past few days. Kylie showed that there was absolutely no ill will between her and ex Travis Scott, 28, when she appeared at Astroworld Festival concert in Houston, TX on the night of Nov. 9. Kylie busted a few moves while standing in the front row at the event with pal Sofia Richie close by. Wearing a black sweatshirt, Kylie swayed and grooved to the music with her gal pals throughout Travis’s set.

Her appearance at Astroworld comes just over a month after she and Travis went their separate ways. Since that time, the couple has been co-parenting their adorable one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie even brought Stormi to Astroworld to see her dad perform — well wort of. Sweet Stormi did get to *see* her dad’s set, but hearing it was a completely different story, as she sported heavy duty headphones for the occasion. After all the intense music and crowds, Kylie appeared to really take in her “happy place” and looked so at peace out in the sun!