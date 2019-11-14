The Kardashians Get Into Massive Food Fight On ‘KUWTK’ & Fans Are Upset: ‘People Are Starving

The Kardashians are receiving backlash from angry fans after a new preview for Sunday’s all-new ‘KUWTK’ shows the family throwing large dishes of food at each other. Fans are calling the family ‘selfish’ for wasting food, as others are living in starvation.

This Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians hasn’t even aired yet and fans are already are upset with the Kardashians over their antics. A new preview for the November 17 episode shows the family having dinner outside at one of their lavish mansions, when a food fight breaks out. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kris Jenner are all seen tossing pasta, among other foods at each other while laughing. Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian, who deemed the act as unacceptable, is the only one not participating in the preview clip, seen below.

The clip, which Khloe shared to her Instagram on Nov. 13, shows Kourtney throwing a plate of food, as Kris sits behind her. “Stop it!”, Khloe yells, before she airs out her feelings in a confessional. “Am I bothered by this food fight right now?”, she says, adding, “Who the f–k wouldn’t be bothered by this?”

“This is, in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing and unacceptable,” Khloe continues, as the clip shows her telling Kris to stop throwing food. She then tells the family, “If anyone’s comfortable like this, I’m gonna question them. This is no way to live.” And, many fans agreed with Khloe, despite the preview being advertised by her.

“Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting,” one angry fan wrote. “Makes me cringe to think of all the food that was wasted,” another added. “How many people are dying of starvation around the world??”, another viewer questioned.

“That’s very insensitive!! There’s ppl that can barely afford to have breakfast,” one fan pointed out. “Wasting food for fun when there are thousands of hungry families. #lifeoftherich”, a disappointed Instagram user wrote.

The backlash continued to pour in, with one disappointed fan writing, “So many people without having anything to eat and you play with food that way saddens me because I admired them so much”. Another added: “Bet ya didn’t even pick nothing up”.