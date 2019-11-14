Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton After His CMAs Win: ‘Proud Girlfriend’

Blake Shelton has one major fan in his own girlfriend Gwen Stefani, as the singer praised her man on Instagram, following his CMAs win!

Gwen Stefani, 50, is so proud of her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43! The “Sweet Escape” singer took to Instagram on Nov. 14, the day after the CMA Awards, to show her admiration for Blake’s success. “So happy for @blakeshelton,” Gwen began the caption to her post. She followed the sweet accolade with a slew of hashtags, including “single of the year,” “date night,” and finally “proud girlfriend.” So sweet!

Blake really did have a great night at the CMA Awards on Nov. 13. The “God’s Country” crooner won Single of the Year at the awards ceremony and gave a rousing performance of the song, as well. Once his name was announced for the award, however, he was greeted with the most loving embrace from his lady. While he didn’t get a shoutout in for Gwen, Blake graciously thanked, “the songwriters, Warner Brothers records, country radio, whoever votes on these things.” Following his speech, Blake and Gwen really celebrated with the former No Doubt frontwoman giving her man a big kiss of congratulations!

Of course the celebrations did end there. Gwen and Blake eventually went back to his tour bus to relax, change into comfy and watch the rest of the show on TV. Gwen captured a candid moment with Blake on her Instagram story, asking the CMA winner, “So what did you win?” to which he replied “I have the hottest girlfriend on Earth.” Gwen asked him again what he had won and Blake said, “Oh that was a CMA but I have the hottest girlfriend on Earth.” It was super cute.

Blake and Gwen have been going strong for a number of years now, and fans have been waiting to see if these two will walk down the aisle soon! Clearly, though, they are on their own timeline and enjoying every moment together. Fans cannot wait to see more of this adorable couple soon — we just love their love!