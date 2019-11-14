The ‘energy has changed’ in the upcoming season of ‘RHOBH,’ which Erika Jayne revealed in an EXCLUSIVE sit-down interview with HollywoodLife! The Bravo star revealed what exactly led to this change in the wake of Lisa Vanderpump’s exit.

Erika Jayne, 48, sat down with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview to answer all our questions about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill! This will be the Bravo show’s first ever season without Lisa Vanderpump, 59, and so we wanted to know what to really expect after LVP left the show before the Season 9 reunion. “We the cast members of Beverly Hills are always going to bring you lifestyle, beauty, drama, fun. We like to have a good time. We like each other, we laugh. There’s some bumps and bruises along the way as there’s always are, but I think that it’s going to be a lot of fun this year,” Erika told us on Nov. 11.

The singer and actress elaborated on what else will change while promoting her new holiday collaboration with ShoeDazzle, in addition to her exciting new role as Roxie Hart in the upcoming Broadway production of Chicago! “The energy has changed. We have two great new ‘Housewives’ [Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke] and so it’s a fresh start, honestly,” Erika admitted to HollywoodLife. For Erika, this “fresh start” was for the best.

“I think we’re in a great new place and in a new direction and I think that Housewives will always evolve and it should,” she continued. Erika could even empathize with Lisa’s decision to leave — “There’s a time for all of us to leave the show. Every one of us.” But for now, Erika’s far from entertaining the idea of following in Lisa’s footsteps. The blonde beauty joked that she’s just “trying to get through the cast trip”!

Fans mourned Lisa’s departure when she made the surprising announcement this past June. “I’m glad it’s all over. It was a horrible year for me personally and professionally working in that situation, so moving forward now may be time for this,” the restaurateur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood” event that same month. Lisa would go on to blame her difficulties with filming Season 9 on the grief from her brother Mark’s suicide, in addition to cast tensions stirred up by PuppyGate, which she revealed in a new interview shared on Nov. 13.