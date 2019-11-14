Emma Roberts’ Hair Makeover: Goes Back To Blonde After Showing Off Dark Locks – Before & After Pics

Emma Roberts is back to blonde after a brief stint of dying her hair dark brown & she showed off her new golden locks while out in LA on Nov. 13!

After trying out being a brunette these past few months, Emma Roberts, 28, ditched her dark brown hair and officially went back to blonde. The actress was leaving her go-to salon, Nine Zero One, in West Hollywood on November 13, when she showed off her new platinum blonde, shoulder-length hair which was down and parted in the middle in gorgeous beach waves. Her new hair color was super blonde, but it still had hints of brown in it and almost looked more of a strawberry blonde than anything else. She showed off her gorgeous new look when she threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy mom jeans with a long-sleeve white off-the-shoulder V-neck blouse tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of bright red Reformation Belle Flats and a clear beaded purse.

The last time Emma dyed her hair was on July 8, as she opted for a deep brunette, which was done at Nine Zero One, of course. Emma’s hair was so dark that it almost looked black, and she left the salon with her new dark hue, with her gorgeous shoulder-length hair down in loose beach waves. Before dying her locks, Emma entered the salon with her blonde hair clipped up into a messy bun in the back of her head. While we loved both of her hairstyles, we have to admit, blonde is definitely her color and she pulls off the look perfectly.

Emma is just one of the many celebs who has been switching up their hairstyle recently. It seems like everyone is trying out a new look for fall and aside from Emma, Jennifer Lopez, 50, debuted a new short blonde haircut on Instagram on Nov. 11, done by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Aside from Jlo, Billie Eilish, 17, rocked a new black and neon green mullet hairstyle at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA on Nov. 4.

From Emma’s new look to Jlo, Billie, and so many more, you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebrity hair makeovers from this year.