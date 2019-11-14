See Message
Diddy Remembers Ex Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Passing With Simple, Yet Powerful Image

Diddy Kim Porter
Diddy’s image that he shared on the anniversary of his ex Kim Porter’s death was nothing short of absolutely devastating.

Get the tissues, everybody. Diddy, 50, was filled with emotions when he poured his heart out in the simplest yet most powerful of ways about his late ex Kim Porter on Instagram on Nov. 15, one year after she tragically passed. He posted a photo of a broken heart, along with the caption “K🖤P.” Thousands of fans and celebs, notably fellow rappers Fat Joe, 49, and Killer Mike, 44, left uplifting comments for the hip-hop legend in the comments section during his day of mourning. “Sending you love and strength,” one follower wrote. “I know she’s watching over all of you.” Another chimed in with “You and the family are LOVED and in our prayers.”

Diddy has kept Kim’s memory alive several times since she passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 from a form of pneumonia called lobar pneumonia. He shared a black and white Instagram photo with her on Oct. 8 that also included their twins daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 12. “It was all a dream… When you have a child with somebody it’s important that you love them forever,” he captioned. “It’s one of the truest blessings in the world. When I look at this picture all I see is LOVE 🖤. On this day I want to say THANK YOU.”

The Bad Boy Records founder and Kim also share a son named Christian, 20. Their eldest child told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month that the family is doing “great” in the wake of her passing. He also talked about them doing a big celebration in her honor in Atlanta, Georgia on the anniversary of her death.

K🖤P

Kim’s funeral, which took place in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on November 24, 2018, was attended by hundreds of people including celebs like Usher, 41, Lil’ Kim, 45, and Mary J. Blige, 48.

Diddy opened up her passing in an interview with Essence Magazine earlier this year. “They say time heals all wounds, [but] when it comes to your other or mothers, I don’t think that’s the case…I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he revealed, failing to hold back his tears.