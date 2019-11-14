Camille Grammer Claps Back After Kelsey Claimed She Asked For Divorce Day Of His Mom’s Funeral

Kelsey recently blasted his ex-wife of 14 years in an interview, but Camille says his story isn’t true and that he’s ‘rewriting history.’

Camille Grammer, 51, is clapping back at her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, 64! The RHOBH star was under fire after her ex — whom she was married to for 14 years — claimed that she asked for a divorce at his mother’s funeral in a recent interview. “Her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” Kelsey said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died, 12 years ago now. The day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something…And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah’ — which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome.”

Kelsey — who is best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the long running series Cheers and spinoff Frasier — married Camille in 1997. The pair share two children together: Mason Olivia, 18, and Jude Gordon, 15. “I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer,” Kelsey continued. “And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.” The pair later divorced in 2011 — the same year that Camille started on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and reportedly got half of his earnings.

Camille quickly responded to the accusations on Twitter, explaining that Kelsey’s side was “not true… my parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms passing. We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral,” she posted. “It’s unfortunate that he is rewriting history.”

Since the divorce, both parties have moved on: Camille married lawyer David C. Meyer in Oct. 2018 in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony, while Kelsey tied the knot with wife #4 Katye Walsh in 2011.