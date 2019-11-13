Wendy Williams Sides With Lamar Odom’s Son After Teen Slams Him For Surprise Engagement
Wendy Williams is on board with Lamar Odom Jr., after the 17-year-old revealed on social media that he was blindsided by his father’s engagement to Sabrina Parr. He has since removed his emotional message, but Wendy says he has a valid point.
Despite publicly apologizing for a since-deleted angry Instagram post about his father’s engagement, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. shouldn’t have removed his initial message. — That’s what Wendy Williams said when she covered Lamar Odom‘s family issues on her November 13 show. The host, 55, believes the 17-year-old has a right to feel hurt over hearing about the former Laker‘s engagement to Sabrina Parr on social media.
“I agree with Lamar Jr., and good for you young man. You didn’t have to take it down. I understand what you’re saying,” Wendy said to her studio audience. Before that, she explained her thoughts about how to handle an announcement as big as an engagement. “You know, here’s the thing, at the very least you’re supposed to make big announcements about your life to your family, behind the scenes,” she said. “And then you go in front of the scenes and you talk about stuff. But, these are his two kids.”
Lamar, 40, introduced Sabrina as his fiancee in a post on Instagram, Monday, November 11. The photo, which showed the smiling couple out to dinner in Miami, debuted the bride-to-be’s new oval-cut diamond ring. “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”, Lamar captioned his post.
Soon after that, his son caught wind of the news on social media and expressed his anger in a post on Instagram, which has since been deleted.
“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr.’s wrote, according to The Shade Room. “Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your ass in a sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an Odom.”
After deleting the post, Lamar Jr. issued a public apology on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of him and his dad and sister, Destiny Morales-Odom, 21. “Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media,” Lamar Jr. wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 12. “I was hurt and caught off guard.”
He continued, “At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him.”
Destiny, 21, has not publicly spoken about her father’s engagement. Lamar and Sabrina, who were dating for just three months before he proposed, have not addressed the situation.
Lamar, who shares his children with ex Liza Morales, went public with his new romance with Sabrina, a personal trainer, in August. Fans of the former athlete will know that he was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.