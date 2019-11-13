Wendy Williams Sides With Lamar Odom’s Son After Teen Slams Him For Surprise Engagement 

Wendy Williams is on board with Lamar Odom Jr., after the 17-year-old revealed on social media that he was blindsided by his father’s engagement to Sabrina Parr. He has since removed his emotional message, but Wendy says he has a valid point.

Despite publicly apologizing for a since-deleted angry Instagram post about his father’s engagement, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. shouldn’t have removed his initial message. — That’s what Wendy Williams said when she covered Lamar Odom‘s family issues on her November 13 show. The host, 55, believes the 17-year-old has a right to feel hurt over hearing about the former Laker‘s engagement to Sabrina Parr on social media.

“I agree with Lamar Jr., and good for you young man. You didn’t have to take it down. I understand what you’re saying,” Wendy said to her studio audience. Before that, she explained her thoughts about how to handle an announcement as big as an engagement. “You know, here’s the thing, at the very least you’re supposed to make big announcements about your life to your family, behind the scenes,” she said. “And then you go in front of the scenes and you talk about stuff. But, these are his two kids.”

Lamar, 40, introduced Sabrina as his fiancee in a post on Instagram, Monday, November 11. The photo, which showed the smiling couple out to dinner in Miami, debuted the bride-to-be’s new oval-cut diamond ring. “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”, Lamar captioned his post.