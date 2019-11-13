Wendy Williams Shades John Legend & Admits He’s Not Her Choice For ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 

Wendy Williams disagrees with ‘People’s pick for its 2019 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, John Legend. The host believes it should’ve been a certain bearded actor because of his sultry strength and large frame!

John Legend wouldn't have been Wendy Williams' pick for this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" — The accolade People magazine hands out to one lucky male in Hollywood at the end of each year for its special issue of the same name. This year, the coveted accolade went to Grammy-winning singer, John Legend, 40, who the magazine dubbed as "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood." The father of two was also recognized for his EGOT status, which is a rare combination of awards won that includes an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

Despite all of the latter being true, Wendy disagreed with the magazine’s decision. “Alright John Legend, but not the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’!”, the talk show host, 55, argued on her November 13 show. “Like, he’s cute,” Wendy admitted, however, that wasn’t enough to make her choose John as the sexiest man alive in 2019.

As news of John’s honor was released, his wife, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to playfully troll her husband. “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” the model tweeted on Thursday night.

Wendy responded to Chrissy’s tweet during Hot Topics and said, “I’m not mad.” After she went on about how Chrissy and John are a “cute, thin couple,” the daytime host went on to explain who she believes should’ve been recognized as People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive”.

“You know who I like, and he’s not even the sexiest man alive — and I usually don’t like facial hair, but, in new my life, I’m meeting a lot of new men and if I could think of one person it’d be Jason Momoa,” Wendy said.

Despite putting in her two cents, Wendy also admitted that she believes the award should be extinct.

“I think ‘People’ magazine needs to take away this ‘sexist people alive’ thing because there’s not one person about everything. When I think about a sexy man, I’m not thinking about John Legend, only because the first thing I think of is, I weigh so much more than him. If we were walking down the street and someone wanted to spray me with a water gun, I need a man who’s going to punch someone in the face… Like that,” Wendy explained, adding, that “John is not that guy!”