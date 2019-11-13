Teresa Giudice is dishing about how she and her daughters were finally able to reunite with husband Joe in Italy. She says it was ‘pretty amazing’ until their tear-filled goodbyes.

Teresa Giudice and her four daughters just returned from visiting husband Joe Giudice in Italy, where he is awaiting the outcome of his deportation appeal. They were finally able to be together as a family, free from prison and ICE custody that he’d been in since March of 2016. Now the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about their “pretty amazing” visit and how heartbreaking it was to say goodbye and leave Joe behind.

Teresa sat down with Good Morning America for an interview that will air on Nov. 14. A clip of it has been made available by ABC and in it she reveals that, “We were just there to enjoy each other’s time…lots of laughs, lots of tears. Just reacquainting with each other and it was pretty amazing. We had the best time ever. It was so good,” Teresa shares.

“The girls had the best time ever. It was so good. Like my daughters are at an age now….Joe and I were juts so amazed how mature and beautiful and smart…they really are. They blow us away,” Teresa continues. Eldest daughter Gia, 18, shared numerous photos to her Instagram showing the happy reunion with the family back together again. They included her sisters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. When Teresa was asked if Joe seemed “at peace,” she revealed that, “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

Joe went to federal prison in March of 2016 to serve out a 41 month sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Since he was brought to the U.S. as a child from Italy and never became a citizen, he was ordered to be deported back to Italy upon the completion of his sentence. Joe and his attorneys appealed the decision, but as a result he remained in ICE custody ever since he completed his prison stint on March 14, 2019. Rather than continue remain behind bars, he headed back to Italy on Oct. 11 to be a free man there while his appeals process continues. Teresa and the girls arrived in Italy on Nov. 6 and returned to New Jersey on Nov. 10 after a loving, four day reunion as a family…with Bravo TV cameras in tow.