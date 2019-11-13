Sofia Richie Shares Candid Pics From Girls’ Night Out At Astroworld Festival With Kylie Jenner

Sofia appeared to have a blast at Travis Scott’s 2nd annual Astrofest in Texas! The model hit up the weekend event with her besties, including Kylie Jenner.

Sofia Richie, 21, shared the cutest photos from her weekend getaway to Houston, Texas! Posing alongside Kylie Jenner, 22, Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, Victoria Villarroel, 26, and Yris Palmer, 29, Sofia was all smiles as she stuck out her tongue in one photo and gave the camera some serious face in the next. “Lifers ❤️” she captioned two back-to-back images, which were taken at Travis Scott‘s second-annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 9. Travis — who, of course, is Kylie’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old Stormi Webster — started the festival in his hometown after the release of his wildly successful Astroworld album.

The trip is a reunion of sorts, as Sofia also vacationed with Stassie, Victoria and Yris for Kylie’s epic 22nd birthday in Italy and France back in August. The girls looked like they were having an absolute blast once again, as Kylie stuck out her tongue and laughed — covering Victoria, who’s Levi’s jeans can be seen popping behind her dark hair — as Sofia leans against a smiling Stassie and Yris embraced her from behind. The group all appeared to be rocking the limited edition Astrofest merch, which consisted of a bright yellow sweatshirt sported by Star Lash founder Yris, a black hoodie on Victoria, and shirts on Stassie and Sofia.

Kylie also posted the snaps, writing “..🖤 making memories with my besties,” while Yris captioned them “My girls 🖤” and Victoria sweetly added, “bff4ever <333.” Kylie and Sofia have developed a particularly close bond since she’s been dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 36: in addition to their ritzy European getaway, Kylie was heavily involved in Sofia’s milestone 21st birthday at the Wynn Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas! In a video for Kylie’s 22nd birthday, Sofia even referred to Kylie was “my best friend.” How sweet!

This years’ Astroworld Festival line-up was star-studded with appearances by Pharrell, Marilyn Manson, Meg Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Migos, Playboi Carti and, of course, headliner Travis.