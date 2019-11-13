Sarah Palin Found Out Todd Was Divorcing Her After 31 Years In An Email: ‘I Thought I Got Shot’

Who knew that the ‘First Dude’ wasn’t exactly a First Gentleman? Sarah Palin revealed in a new interview that she found out her husband of 31 years wanted a divorce via EMAIL.

Sarah Palin and Todd Palin‘s divorce after 31 years of marriage just got even more shocking. The 2008 vice presidential candidate, 55, revealed in an interview with Christian broadcaster Dr. James Dobson, that she learned the news from an email sent by one of Todd’s attorney — not from her husband of over three decades. Todd, as HollywoodLife previously told you, filed for divorce on his 55th birthday, September 6. But the initial email from Todd’s attorney came in June, according to the former Alaska governor. “I found out from an email from an attorney saying that she was hired and that was on June 19th, I’ll never forget it,” Sarah said in her November 12 interview with Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk. Then on Todd’s birthday, a week after our 31st anniversary is when he filed, yeah. Oh, yeah. It’s not easy to talk about.”

Sarah and her five kids whom she shares with Todd, were understandably distraught by his decision. “It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she confessed in her interview. “I’m sure so many of you either — maybe you’ve been through [divorce] or you have people whom you love — you’ve witnessed how horrible it is. But I just think, wow, maybe except for the death of a child, I don’t know what could be more… Yeah, it hurts.” But despite these two egregious acts, Sarah told the Christian author that they’re not finalizing their divorce just yet. “It’s not over yet… we’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” she said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”

Sarah and Todd eloped and had five kids together — Bristol, Willow, Track, Piper, and Trigg, as well as give grandchildren. At 11-years-old, Trigg is their only minor, and the couple share joint custody. She mentioned that their children are not happy with what they’re “witnessing,” motivating her and Todd to work on their marriage. Todd’s divorce papers cite “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”