Rihanna Admits She’s Struggling To ‘Balance’ Everything In Her Life After An ‘Overwhelming’ Year

Rihanna revealed she’s ‘working on balance’ in her life after a busy year in public note addressed to her loved ones and coworkers on Nov. 13. She looked stunning in a serious and sultry selfie that went along with her candid message.

As real as it gets. Rihanna opened up about her whirlwind year in an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The Grammy-winning singer, 31, shared a captivating closeup selfie, accompanied by a retaliate message that she addressed to her loved ones and colleagues.

“To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me,” she began, admitting, that “this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance.” She concluded with a cryptic abbreviation that she may be taking a step back from her busy schedule with, “Brb”.

The “Work” singer looked fierce in her new selfie, where she posed with a plump pout and her head tilted down. She ran her left hand, which was covered in gold and white diamond rings, through her long, black hair. Rihanna also sported two thick gold chains, one of which included a diamond cross.

(Photo credit: Rihanna/Instagram)

The Fenty Beauty founder rocked her signature red lip and a white tee that read, “Art School Dropout”. She gave off circus vibes with what appeared to be a black velvet top hat on her head. — Something RiRi obviously pulled off with ease.

Rihanna’s been moving at lightning speed this year as her brands have been booming. The 2014 CFDA’s Style Icon of the year has seen immense success with her Fenty Beauty empire and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which launched in May 2018.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Rihanna’s partnering with the largest luxury fashion house in the world, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The huge collaboration signifies that Rihanna will get very own high fashion house in Paris, named Fenty.

And, despite not pushing out any new songs lately, Rihanna’s said fans will eventually get new music. But first, she’s got to work on building her empire.