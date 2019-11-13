Reese Witherspoon Shimmers In A Stunning Mini Black Dress At The CMA Awards 2019: Pics

Reese Witherspoon added a ton of A-list star power when she arrived to the CMA Awards 2019 looking breathtaking in a sparkly black ensemble.

Reese Witherspoon, 43, came dressed to impress in a gorgeous black mini with one shoulder exposed and a pair of dazzling black heels. The sexy number also showed off her long legs which she worked as she made her way down the CMA’s red carpet. She gave her millions of fans a preview of the look on social media where the Sweet Home Alabama star was geared up for the evening ahead. “CMA’s bound y’all,” she captioned the snap. “So excited to be a part of this magical night.” Her outfit was so amazing that fellow actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42, asked to borrow it in her Instagram comments section!

The CMA’s may have saved the best for last as no one knew Reese was attending the major ceremony until the day of! Others who were thrown in last minute included Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, 50, and country artists Jimmie Allen, 33, and Cody Johnson, 32. The mother-of-three documented the hours leading up to her arrival on Instagram where she stopped by her store Draper James in Nashville with a bunch of pals.

Reese, who currently stars with Jennifer Aniston, 50, on the Apple TV series The Morning Show, is no stranger to the historic country music celebration. She attended the 2008 awards in a stunning black floor-length gown and returned three years later in a beautiful strapless red number.

More, more more! Reese is far from the only A-list star showing up to the CMA Awards. Country legends like Trisha Yearwood, 55, Willie Nelson, 86, Keith Urban, 52, and Garth Brooks, 57, will be there to dazzle the Bridgestone Arena and at home audience all night long. Carrie Underwood, 36, who has won 9 of these honors over her illustrious career, returns as host for the 12th year in a row.