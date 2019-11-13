Miranda Lambert & Hubby Brendan Mcloughlin Look More In Love Than Ever At CMA Awards

One of our fave couples are at the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert & her husband Brendan Mcloughlin have arrived & they look cuter than ever!

It’s one of country music’s biggest nights, so of course, one of the first ladies of country, Miranda Lambert, will be there looking her best! AND, this year, she has the best accessory on her arm — her husband Brendan Mcloughlin. The couple looked smitten with each other together on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, where Miranda is nominated for Female Vocalist Of The Year. Miranda rocked a hot pink gown that was embellished throughout with sparkling detailing and featured a high slit. Her hubby looked extra dapper in a sleek tux with a bowtie! The blonde songstress will also be performing “It All Comes Out in the Wash” from her new album Wildcard, which she’s been on the press circuit for!

During several of her interviews ahead of the upcoming album, Miranda has opened up about her whirlwind marriage with Brendan, who she unexpectedly tied the knot with in January. “When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it’s like a smile from the inside. You know what I mean?” she told Willie Geist on an episode of Sunday Today. “It’s a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn’t know was off.” The “Tin Man” singer added, “It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs. Let’s not get crazy. I don’t want to get too happy, where I can’t write a sad song.”

While Miranda has one nomination this year, she took to social media with a long message, endorsing her friend Carrie Underwood to win the coveted Entertainer Of The Year Award at this year’s CMAs, as she’s the only woman in the category. “Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart,” she wrote. “@carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half.”

Miranda continued, “She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true and pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, Spanx and spray tans, take it home! You ‘Carrie’ the torch!”