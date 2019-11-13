Maren Morris Shows Off Stunning Bare Baby Bump On CMA Awards Red Carpet

Maren Morris’s baby bump made its red carpet debut at the 2019 CMA Awards. The mom-to-be showed off her growing bump in a gorgeous blue ensemble on the red carpet.

Maren Morris had the most beautiful pregnancy glow on the red carpet at the CMA Awards on Nov. 13. The 29-year-old country singer wowed in a stunning blue outfit with a cutout around her baby bump. Maren is expecting a baby boy so it’s only fitting that she wore blue to the CMA Awards. Her long brown hair fell in loose waves. Maren walked the red carpet with her hunky husband Ryan Hurd. These two are going to be seriously hot parents!

Maren leads the pack at the CMA Awards with 6 nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Maren will be a part of the amazing all-female opening performance that includes Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, and more. Maren will also perform her hit song “GIRL” during the ceremony.

The country singer announced that she and Ryan were expecting their first child on Oct. 22 via Instagram. Maren shared a stunning photo that showed off her baby bump for the first time. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Maren’s message read.

Maren has been all about showing off her baby bump ever since announcing her pregnancy. Her sweet Instagram post to Ryan for his birthday included a new photo of her bump. “Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have,” she captioned the Nov. 2 post. Maren hasn’t revealed her exact due date but she’s already so ready for her baby boy!