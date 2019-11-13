Kodak Black Urges Fans To ‘Hold It Down’ After Being Sentenced To Prison For 4 Years

Kodak Black has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison, six months after his shocking arrest at Rolling Loud for federal and state firearm charges. The rapper sent a positive message to his fans after the sentencing.

Kodak Black, 22, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty in August to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. The “Hold Me Down” rapper was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. Kodak was arrested in May 2019, literally before he was about to go onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival, and has been behind bars ever since, with a judge denying his request for bail and calling him a “danger to the community.”

Shortly after his sentencing, a message appeared on Kodak’s Instagram account. The post featured two photos of the rapper wearing a green jumpsuit, potentially taken while behind bars. The pics were captioned, “Hold It Down While I’m On Lock. Calling Shots From The Box #Literally 🎯🤞🏾” See the post below. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested at Rolling Loud, in Miami, for lying about his criminal record while purchasing or trying to purchase six pistols on two separate occasions at Lou’s Police and Security Equipment in Hialeah, Florida; he has been arrested seven times, including in April 2019, a month before this latest crime, for allegedly attempting to cross the US/Canada border with a firearm.

Kodak entered the federal court in Florida on November 2019 wearing a khaki jumpsuit, flanked by two lawyers and two US Marshals. Before his sentencing was handed down by District Court Judge Federico Moreno, he accepted responsibility for the crime. ““I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing,” said the rapper. “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.” Moreno said, according to the Sun-Sentinel, ““Young people do stupid things. But the problem is that you’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15.”

Before he was sentenced, prosecutors revealed that Kodak was involved in a brutal prison fight. “Kapri displayed disruptive behavior,” said Assistant US Attorney Bill Brown in court. “He was involved in a fight on October 29, with another inmate.” A corrections officer reportedly stepped in, spraying mace on both inmates. Prosecutors said Kodak beat an officer so hard in the face and groin that he was hospitalized with a hernia. While they urged the rapper get eight years behind bars, the judge ultimately decided that the fight couldn’t be factored into the sentencing, according to the Sun-Sentinel.