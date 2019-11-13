Kevin was involved in a serious car accident on Sept. 1 but is slowly bouncing back after an intense recovery program.

Kevin Hart, 42, is opening up about his hospital experience — including a rather hilarious scenario that involved getting a suppository to help with his erm — bowl movements. “I was told I had let it stay in there for five to 10 minutes. And that’s going to make you to go to the bathroom,” he explained on SiriusXM radio on Nov. 13, adding that a hospital staffer at to turn him on his side to deposit the liquid. “And my wife [Eniko Parrish] is in there! Keep in mind, I had no movement at this point…to move is an event.”

Unfortunately for Kevin, there was no waiting period! “Right away, this is just a bad feeling all around. I can’t f—–g move. It’s like 7 seconds. I go, ‘I gotta go’,” he continued. “I couldn’t even sit up. My stomach felt like someone lit dynamite and threw it in there. All I could do is call Niko, who’s on the bed, sleeping. And I’m like, ‘BAE! It’s happenin’!’ She said, ‘what?’ I said, ‘EVERYTHING!'” If this already sounds like a scene out of a comedy movie, it gets…better?

“So they had the little standing tool next to my bed — I go, I get on it, they help me, I start going. This bucket [was there] — listen, I filled the bucket UP. I gave that bucket everything it wanted,” he added, perhaps including too much detail. “It’s the most humbling thing in the world. Niko is sitting on the goddamn couch.” Though Niko was present for the entire thing, she wasn’t about to get down and dirty with the clean-up!

“This guy Jose — who’s like 60 years old — comes in, and don’t ask me no questions. Jose grabs some sponges, soap — turned me around and start wiping my a–,” Kevin continued. “He said, ‘it’s okay man, I’ve been doing this for 40 years.’ He said, it’s better in here then out there man — keep it coming. Jose had no couth at all. He was professional, but it was humbling in how it happened. You realize you’re helpless — like, there was nothing I could do.” Talk about an experience for Kevin…and Niko.

Kevin was involved in a car accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda went off of Mulholland Drive in LA and ended up in a ditch. Luckily, the accident was non-fatal — but Kevin later said that he was surprised “anyone walked out alive” after watching footage posted by TMZ. Kevin suffered severe back injuries in the crash, which required an intensive recovery program.