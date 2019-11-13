Kelsea Ballerini Bares Her Taut Tummy In Embellished Blue Set At CMA Awards

Fresh off her super hot PCAs look, Kelsea Ballerini is back on the red carpet at the CMA Awards with another ab-baring outfit!

Hello, gorgeous! Kelsea Ballerini has legs for days and is showing off her style at the CMA Awards where she’ll also be performing her hit new song ‘Club.’ The singer looked like she was ready to go out in her red carpet look! She rocked a long-sleeve crop top and matched it with a long skirt that featured a major leggy slit! This comes after Kels stunned in another two-piece set at the People’s Choice Awards — listen, if you got those Erin Oprea abs, you should flaunt ’em girl! On the red carpet tonight, Kelsea was adorable as she fan-girled over Kristin Chenoweth and even teased a potential collab with Halsey, following their epic CMT Crossroads special!

When it comes to her own music, KB’s new song “Club” was the follow-up single to her heartwarming single “Homecoming Queen?” The blonde songstress released a wild music video to go along with the new song, which follows Kelsea and her girlfriends enjoying a night in, dancing around, rather than going to the club. “I don’t wanna go to the club / I don’t wanna watch everybody around me try to hook up / And say stuff they don’t mean / And get drunk and get cheap / So what’s wrong with me? / ‘Cause I don’t wanna go to the club,” she sings in the chorus.

Kelsea’s new releases appear to be a part of her upcoming album, which is tentatively slated to be released in 2020. For this CMA Awards, Kelsea is nominated for Female Vocalist of the year and is joined by Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and, this evening’s host, Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. It was a year for women in country, however, with Maren leading in CMA nominations with 6, including Album of The Year, for Girl.

We all know Kelsea is all for supporting her fellow female country singers, and she was one of the stars who reposted Miranda Lambert’s message endorsing Carrie Underwood to win this year’s Entertainer Of The Year Award. We’ll see who takes home the top prize tonight! Tune in on ABC at 8 PM ET!