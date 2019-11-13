Kacey Musgraves was the definition of stunning when she arrived in a dress that was nothing short of amazing to look at on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet.

Country’s newest queen is here! Kacey Musgraves, 31, showed up to the CMA Awards in a gorgeous gold and grey number with a pair of glistening gold heels that was a lot to look at. The ensemble came with a ton of fringe from top to bottom and also included a lot of shiny embellishments throughout. She opted to wear her jet black hair down while effortlessly showing off her beautiful smile as she made her way down the red carpet.

Kacey went into the show already being a winner! The Texas native scored Music Video of the Year ahead of time for “Rainbow” which is also up for Song of the Year. She’s also up for Female Vocalist of the Year against some stiff competition that includes host Carrie Underwood, 36, mother-to-be Maren Morris, 29, and “The House That Built Me” songstress Miranda Lambert, 36. Kacey has become a CMA darling as her career continues to rise, winning now five honors over the past six years including Album of the Year at the 2018 ceremony for Golden Hour.

She’ll be taking to the stage to perform a duet with country legend Willie Nelson, 86. They’ll be doing a song familiar to millions, “Rainbow Connection”, which was first made popular by Kermit The Frog in 1979’s The Muppet Movie. It is Willie’s first time performing at the CMA’s since 2012… so get your tissues ready now folks!

Kacey has become one of the biggest country music stars to emerge in the 2010 decade. She’s been both lauded and criticized for some of her songs that go against the traditional country grain like “Follow Your Arrow” which includes the lyrics “Roll up the joint” and positively references homosexuality.