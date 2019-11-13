You’ve gotta believe! Justin Bieber teased a possible summer 2020 tour, after he was spotted heading into a dance studio during the day.

Justin Bieber, 25, knows how to get his fans riled up! The “Sorry” hitmaker was spotted heading into dance studio on Nov. 13, where Justin was warming up his dance moves in anticipation of a possible summer 2020 tour, according to TMZ. Justin tried to be as inconspicuous as possible, donning a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants and carrying a hockey stick, tennis ball and water bottle. The tour will more than likely coincide with Justin’s new album, which fans are highly anticipating, as the singer also teased some new music in time for the holidays. But there was a catch.

The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 27, posting on a purple and pink ombre background with a message that read, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” Justin also captioned the post with, “Share it, like it, post it in your story. I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” As of the publishing of this article, the Instagram post has over 11 million likes! Beliebers, you know what to do.

But Justin has already been teasing some new music recently, and it has a whole different feel. On Oct. 10, the “Where Are You Now” singer shared a number of clips on his Instagram story that debuted a sneak peek of his song “Many Men.” In the track, Justin talks openly about his struggles with depression, and the lyrics were incredibly raw. “They put me on medicine,” he raps on the track. “Never thought that my depression would depend on it, I’ve been sending it, going hard, running on adrenaline.” It’s a brave admission for Justin, who has, in the past, dealt with his own struggles transitioning from a child star to a young adult pop sensation.

However, now Justin’s life has really found a balance. The singer is really enjoying married life with his love, Hailey Baldwin, 22, and the couple regularly share endearing, intimate moments with their fans via social media. Honestly, it feels like the perfect time for Justin to get ready for his next tour and fans cannot wait to see it happen!