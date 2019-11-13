Hannah Brown Stuns In White Princess Gown At CMA Awards With ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten

Hannah Brown looked absolutely radiant on the CMA Awards red carpet. The starlet wowed in a white gown that was fit for a princess and walked the red carpet with her ‘DWTS’ partner Alan Bersten.

Hannah Brown, 25, used her beauty pageant experience to totally steal the show on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet. Hannah took a break from DWTS rehearsals to present during the Nashville ceremony. The Bachelorette looked magnificent in a gorgeous white gown. The dress included a long train as well. Hannah’s hair was straightened and fell down her back. She made her CMAs look pop with a bold red lip.

She walked the red carpet with her adorable DWTS partner Alan Bersten, 25, who looked dapper in a suit. Since the beginning of DWTS season 28, romance rumors have swirled about Hannah and Alan. Hannah recently set the record straight during an Oct. 25 interview with Justin Hartley, 42, who was the guest host on Ellen. “No, I’m not,” Hannah said about whether or not she’s dating Alan. “We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend. So I make him be. He cries about it. But it has been an amazing experience…”

Hannah and Alan are busy preparing for the DWTS semi-finals, which will air Nov. 18. Hannah is up against James Van Der Beek, 42, Ally Brooke, 26, Lauren Alaina, 25, and Kel Mitchell, 41. The Dancing With the Stars season finale will air Nov. 25.

This past year has been a roller coaster for Hannah. Her road to find love on The Bachelorette didn’t end so well. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt, 25, during the finale but later broke up with him after finding out he still had a girlfriend when he signed up to do the show. Things didn’t quite work out with her ex and The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, 26. After all The Bachelorette drama, Hannah signed on to do DWTS and she’s really opened up. She’s been vocal about how much the show has meant to her and recently earned her first 10s from the judges. Hannah’s journey to true love may have ended in heartbreak, but she may find herself the winner of the mirrorball trophy!