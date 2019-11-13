Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Shows Off Perfectly Straight Hair In Glam New Photo

Hailie Scott Mathers’ newest look? Stick straight hair! See her latest, super glam Insta pic for some major ‘do inspiration.

Hailie Scott Mathers is back on Instagram again, showing off another glam new hairdo. In the gorgeous pic, posted on November 12, the 23-year-old college student takes her fans along on her trip to the coffee shop. While the latte art is pretty impressive, all eyes are on Hailie in the pic. She rocked a casual but put-together outfit — a red and white dotted blouse and jeans, accessorized by layered gold necklaces. Per usual, Eminem‘s daughter’s beauty game is on lock.

Her makeup is beautiful! Hailie went with perfectly creased nude eyeshadow, filled-in brows, and long lashes. A glossy nude lip completed the look. And there’s that hair! Hailie has gone with soft waves lately, as seen in her most recent Instagram posts, but she ironed her hair out for stick-straight locks. It’s utterly glamorous, and she, of course, pulls it off. Interestingly, Hailie posted another pic from the same coffee date on her Instagram story, but scribbled it out. It’s captioned “caffeine and kindness,” and from what we can tell, it was equally cute as the pic that made the cut.

While Hailie’s busy studying at Michigan State University, she’s pulling double duty as an Instagram influencer. Her pics get thousands of like, and with good reason! Her fans hang on her every word. They were particularly interested in a pic she posted on Halloween, captioned with diamond ring emojis. Her followers instantly thought she was hinting at an engagement. Not so fast!

Her captioned featured seven diamond ring emojis — and she was wearing an Ariana Grande-inspired getup for Halloween! Get it? The “Seven Rings” singer herself approved of the look and sent her a heart emoji in the comments after seeing her wear thigh-high boots, flannel dress, choker, and a high ponytail. Oh, and a lollypop!