Kaavia James, 1, Wears Colorful Head Wrap In Sweet New Pics With Mom Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union posted the sweetest pic of her tiny tot, Kaavia, who sported a beautiful yellow head wrap and ‘brought a spark of sunshine’ to her mom’s day!

Gabrielle Union, 47, couldn’t have looked happier to see her little girl, Kaavia Wade, 1, while having a busy day on set. The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 12, sharing with her fans and followers a slew of candid pics, which prominently featured her cute girl smiling at the camera while wearing a yellow head wrap. The carousel post showed Kaavia and Gabrielle beaming at the camera and even a few shots of Kaavia walking around a cemetery. It was definitely an odd place for the mother-daughter duo to be, but Gabrielle enlightened her fans with why they were there in the first place.

In her lengthy caption, Gabrielle explained the tough day she had, adding that it was Kaavia who made it all better. “Today has been a full on Mercury’s in retrograde cluster$&%#,” Gabrielle began her caption. “To top it off we were working in a cemetery this morning and a lot of folks have intense/complicated feelings about being at grave sites. It was kinda quiet & everyone moved about with a solemn detachment.” Gabrielle went on to say that once Kaavia appeared to visit her mom, the tiny tot “brought a spark of sunshine to everyone.”

But the moment didn’t end there. As seen in the carousel post, Gabrielle went on to share that “Kaav took the rose she had been playing with and walked over to a headstone that bore the name Wade and placed her flower down on it and stood there for a few moments silently. She changed the entire energy on set and gave me a reminder to slow down and appreciate the living and the departed and give glory to those moments that change everything. Love y’all…so here’s to anyone that needs a flower today.”

It was such an endearing moment captured on Gabrielle’s Instagram, and isn’t the first she, or her husband, Dwayne Wade, has shared with their followers. Kaavia’s proud dad showed off his daughter’s adorable flower costume for Halloween on Oct. 31, with the entire family going all out with their adorable attire for the occasion! In another pic, Gabrielle wowed her fans, twinning with her daughter in Bring It On inspired costumes on Oct. 27. Kaavia totally brightens her parents’ days, regardless of what they’ve been going through. And Gabrielle spread that same love to her followers on Instagram with the very thoughtful post.